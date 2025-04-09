Escalating Trade War: China Increases Tariffs Amidst US Tensions

Amid rising tensions in global trade, China has taken a firm stand by elevating tariffs on American imports to a striking 84 per cent, reinforcing its position in the ongoing trade conflict.

This recent decision builds upon last week's announcement when China pledged to levy additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US imports.

The measure comes as a direct response to the United States imposing hefty tariffs, reaching as high as 104 per cent, on Chinese goods entering the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)