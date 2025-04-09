Escalating Trade War: China Increases Tariffs Amidst US Tensions
China has significantly raised tariffs on US goods to 84%, following its earlier announcement of a 34% levy. This move is a direct countermeasure to new US tariffs of 104% on Chinese exports, reflecting escalating tensions in the ongoing trade war between the two economic giants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:57 IST
- Thailand
Amid rising tensions in global trade, China has taken a firm stand by elevating tariffs on American imports to a striking 84 per cent, reinforcing its position in the ongoing trade conflict.
This recent decision builds upon last week's announcement when China pledged to levy additional tariffs of 34 per cent on all US imports.
The measure comes as a direct response to the United States imposing hefty tariffs, reaching as high as 104 per cent, on Chinese goods entering the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
