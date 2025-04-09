Left Menu

RBI's Strategic Rate Cut: A Boost for India's Economy Amid Global Uncertainties

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced the key interest rate by 25 basis points and adjusted its monetary stance to 'accommodative', aiming to protect the domestic economy from global trade uncertainties. This move is expected to benefit various sectors including MSMEs, housing, and renewable energy, improving liquidity and credit growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:31 IST
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken a decisive step to cushion the domestic economy against ongoing global trade uncertainties by reducing its key interest rate by 25 basis points. The central bank also shifted its monetary stance to 'accommodative', signaling potential future rate cuts.

Industry leaders, including those from banks, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and real estate, praised the move. They anticipate this will foster economic growth and enhance credit availability, particularly benefiting sectors such as MSMEs, housing, and renewable energy.

According to SBI Chairman C S Setty and other economists, the RBI's policy actions provide essential market guidance. The changes are viewed as a positive signal for market participants, with expectations of a continued focus on supportive measures in the face of evolving global challenges.

