India's Trade Strategy: Balancing Tariffs and Opportunities

In the midst of a global tariff conflict, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on Indian exporters to remain calm, assuring them of India's strategic negotiations on a trade agreement with the United States.

Speaking to export promotion councils and industry bodies, Goyal emphasized that while the talks are progressing rapidly, they are not being rushed. The aim is to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion from the current USD 191 billion by 2023, with the first phase projected to conclude by fall.

Goyal remains optimistic about India's position, citing potential for increased manufacturing and job creation, positioning the nation as a reliable, business-friendly environment in the evolving trade landscape.

