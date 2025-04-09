Left Menu

India's Trade Strategy: Balancing Tariffs and Opportunities

Amid a global tariff war, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal addressed exporters, assuring them of India's strategic approach in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The goal is to enhance trade, despite challenges, with India crafting a balanced and thoughtful path leading to growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of a global tariff conflict, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on Indian exporters to remain calm, assuring them of India's strategic negotiations on a trade agreement with the United States.

Speaking to export promotion councils and industry bodies, Goyal emphasized that while the talks are progressing rapidly, they are not being rushed. The aim is to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion from the current USD 191 billion by 2023, with the first phase projected to conclude by fall.

Goyal remains optimistic about India's position, citing potential for increased manufacturing and job creation, positioning the nation as a reliable, business-friendly environment in the evolving trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

