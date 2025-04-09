Left Menu

Remembering Darshan Mehta: The Visionary Behind India's Luxury Retail Boom

Darshan Mehta, renowned for transforming Reliance Brands Ltd's luxury retail sector, has passed away at 64 following a heart attack. Known for introducing global brands to India, he was instrumental in redefining Indian luxury retail, including major acquisitions and partnerships with both international and Indian designers.

Darshan Mehta, a pivotal figure in India's luxury retail sector, has passed away at 64. The former Managing Director and CEO of Reliance Brands Ltd (RBL) suffered a heart attack, according to insider reports.

Responsible for bringing prestigious global brands such as Valentino, Tiffany & Co, and Burberry to the Indian market, Mehta played a crucial role in elevating the country's luxury and lifestyle retail business. He was also central to launching Reliance's luxury retail centers, including Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Beyond international collaborations, Mehta bolstered the global presence of Indian designers like Manish Malhotra and Rahul Mishra. His legacy includes significant acquisitions, such as the purchase of UK-based toy retailer Hamleys in 2019. Before carving a niche in luxury fashion, Mehta had an illustrious career with PwC India and the Lalbhai Group.

