Left Menu

India-UK EFD Boosts Trade Amid FTA Hopes

The 13th Ministerial India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue concluded with a focus on enhancing trade through a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Both nations seek to reduce tariff barriers and boost investment, reflecting a strong bilateral commitment. Investment announcements worth GBP 400 million were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:29 IST
India-UK EFD Boosts Trade Amid FTA Hopes
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 13th Ministerial India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) concluded in London with both countries expressing optimism about finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). After discussions led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chancellor Rachel Reeves, both sides were eager to expedite the FTA negotiations.

A joint statement from the dialogue showcased a GBP 400 million boost in trade and investment, involving Indian firms like Paytm and Mphasis. The dialogue also outlined plans to enhance growth, financial services ties, and policy cooperation. Defence collaboration and education were also noted, with plans for UK university facilities in India.

The dialogue emphasized reducing trade barriers and sustaining economic growth through deeper partnerships. Significant investment announcements both ways highlighted the intent to strengthen economic resilience, with GBP 128 million in new commercial deals and GBP 271 million in existing deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025