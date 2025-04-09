Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Turnaround: A Strategic Pivot in US-China Trade War

US President Trump temporarily suspends tariffs on major trade partners, except China, amid a global market crisis. The tariff on Chinese imports is sharply increased in a strategic shift focusing the trade war on US-China relations, causing a surge in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted a significant shift in the Trump administration's trade policies, announcing a temporary halt on tariffs for most of the country's major trading partners. Meanwhile, a 10 percent tariff remains on global imports.

Despite escalating tensions with China, President Trump opted to pause the reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, instead increasing the duty on Chinese imports to a staggering 125 percent. This move marks a pointed redirection of trade conflict focus solely with China amid global market unrest.

The announcement led to a boom in global markets, although specifics regarding the easing of tariffs on non-China partners remain unspecified. The administration's strategic pivot seemingly aims to de-escalate broader international trade tensions while intensifying US-China economic rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

