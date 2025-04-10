Left Menu

90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks

The U.S. has deferred reciprocal tariffs for 90 days, providing a crucial opportunity for advancing India-US trade agreement discussions. Indian exporters see the move as a chance for strategic negotiation and economic benefit, particularly with high tariffs on Chinese goods aiding domestic industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 09:33 IST
90-Day Tariff Relief: A Strategic Pause for India-US Trade Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent 90-day deferral of reciprocal tariffs by the United States offers a significant relief and opportunity for India, allowing crucial window for enhanced negotiations on the bilateral trade agreement. Exporters express optimism as this strategic move is seen to avoid immediate negative economic impacts while facilitating ongoing diplomatic talks.

S C Ralhan, President of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, highlights the advantage this decision brings, emphasizing the commerce ministry's assurance of swift agreement finalization. In line with this sentiment, exporter S K Saraf identifies potential economic gains, notably through exploiting high tariffs on China to import affordable intermediates, promoting domestic manufacturing.

Against the backdrop of a global market downturn, U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly postponed tariffs, but increased the rate on Chinese imports to 125 per cent. This shift is seen as a diplomatic opening for India, as the commerce and industry minister underscores a balanced approach in ongoing trade negotiations with the U.S., aiming for a substantial increase in trade volume by 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025