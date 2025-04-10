Left Menu

GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA

The Global Trade Research Initiative advises India to reconsider a comprehensive free trade agreement with the US, citing risks to agriculture, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. GTRI suggests pursuing a limited tariff deal on industrial goods, prioritizing trade with Europe and China, and implementing domestic reforms for economic resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:09 IST
GTRI Warns Against Comprehensive US-India FTA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has advised India to rethink negotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States. According to GTRI, such an agreement could pose significant challenges to domestic sectors like agriculture, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals.

GTRI warned that a trade deal with Washington could result in weakening India's minimum price support system for farmers, acceptance of genetically modified food imports, reduction in agricultural tariffs, changes to patent laws extending drug monopolies, and allowing American e-commerce giants direct access to Indian consumers. These factors could endanger farmer incomes, food security, biodiversity, public health, and small retailers' survival.

The organization suggests India avoid comprehensive FTAs that might necessitate damaging concessions. Instead, GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava recommends a focused approach, like a 90 per cent industrial goods zero-to-zero tariff deal, similar to one proposed by Europe. Srivastava also advocates for strengthening ties with countries like China to build product value chains, which could add local value to goods meant for domestic use and export.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025