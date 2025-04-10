Left Menu

SHRM TECH 2.0: Shaping the Future of Work

The SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo, ranked as the second-best HR tech conference by Forbes, gathers HR leaders and technologists at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The event offers insights from over 120 global speakers, exploring key innovations and strategies shaping tomorrow's workplace through keynotes, panels, and discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 10:38 IST
SHRM TECH 2.0: Shaping the Future of Work
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Mumbai, the SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo prepares to host more than 2,000 professionals from the HR and technology sectors at the Jio World Convention Centre. This event is recognized by Forbes as the world's second-leading HR tech conference.

Set to occur from May 20-21, 2025, the conference's 11th edition will spotlight over 120 global speakers, including leading figures from Standard Chartered Bank, Microsoft, Tata Power, and more. Attendees will engage in TED-style talks and roundtable discussions that promise actionable strategies and cutting-edge insights.

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, emphasized the event's focus on innovation and networking, viewing it as a vital movement toward a tech-driven, connected future workforce. The conference highlights include visionary keynotes and panels from industry titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025