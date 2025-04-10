SHRM TECH 2.0: Shaping the Future of Work
The SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo, ranked as the second-best HR tech conference by Forbes, gathers HR leaders and technologists at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre. The event offers insights from over 120 global speakers, exploring key innovations and strategies shaping tomorrow's workplace through keynotes, panels, and discussions.
In Mumbai, the SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo prepares to host more than 2,000 professionals from the HR and technology sectors at the Jio World Convention Centre. This event is recognized by Forbes as the world's second-leading HR tech conference.
Set to occur from May 20-21, 2025, the conference's 11th edition will spotlight over 120 global speakers, including leading figures from Standard Chartered Bank, Microsoft, Tata Power, and more. Attendees will engage in TED-style talks and roundtable discussions that promise actionable strategies and cutting-edge insights.
Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, emphasized the event's focus on innovation and networking, viewing it as a vital movement toward a tech-driven, connected future workforce. The conference highlights include visionary keynotes and panels from industry titans.
