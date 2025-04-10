SHRM TECH 2.0: Shaping the Future of Work

In Mumbai, the SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo prepares to host more than 2,000 professionals from the HR and technology sectors at the Jio World Convention Centre. This event is recognized by Forbes as the world's second-leading HR tech conference.

Set to occur from May 20-21, 2025, the conference's 11th edition will spotlight over 120 global speakers, including leading figures from Standard Chartered Bank, Microsoft, Tata Power, and more. Attendees will engage in TED-style talks and roundtable discussions that promise actionable strategies and cutting-edge insights.

Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, emphasized the event's focus on innovation and networking, viewing it as a vital movement toward a tech-driven, connected future workforce. The conference highlights include visionary keynotes and panels from industry titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)