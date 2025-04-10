Left Menu

Cleartrip Appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

Cleartrip has appointed Manjari Singhal as its Chief Growth and Business Officer, succeeding Anuj Rathi. Singhal, who currently leads Flipkart’s Beauty, FMCG, and General Merchandise business, will manage business, growth, marketing, and customer functions. Ajay Veer Yadav expressed confidence in Singhal's ability to expand Cleartrip's reach and potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 11:55 IST
On Thursday, Cleartrip, an online travel platform, announced the appointment of Manjari Singhal as the new Chief Growth and Business Officer. This announcement follows the departure of Anuj Rathi, who is set to explore new career opportunities.

In the upcoming month, Singhal will collaborate with Rathi to ensure a smooth transition, according to a statement from Cleartrip, which operates under Flipkart. Singhal's responsibilities will encompass overseeing business operations, growth strategies, marketing initiatives, and customer experience enhancements.

Flipkart's Senior Vice President, Ajay Veer Yadav, highlighted the firm's commitment to scaling its travel business, welcoming Singhal to her new role. Yadav expressed confidence in her leadership and customer insight to propel Cleartrip into its next growth phase. Having joined Flipkart in 2019, Singhal has made significant contributions in events and customer growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

