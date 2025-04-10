Cleartrip Appoints Manjari Singhal as Chief Growth and Business Officer

On Thursday, Cleartrip, an online travel platform, announced the appointment of Manjari Singhal as the new Chief Growth and Business Officer. This announcement follows the departure of Anuj Rathi, who is set to explore new career opportunities.

In the upcoming month, Singhal will collaborate with Rathi to ensure a smooth transition, according to a statement from Cleartrip, which operates under Flipkart. Singhal's responsibilities will encompass overseeing business operations, growth strategies, marketing initiatives, and customer experience enhancements.

Flipkart's Senior Vice President, Ajay Veer Yadav, highlighted the firm's commitment to scaling its travel business, welcoming Singhal to her new role. Yadav expressed confidence in her leadership and customer insight to propel Cleartrip into its next growth phase. Having joined Flipkart in 2019, Singhal has made significant contributions in events and customer growth.

