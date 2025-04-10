Left Menu

DP World Mundra Achieves Record-breaking Container Throughput

DP World Mundra International Container Terminal witnessed remarkable growth in TEU handling and vessel services in FY24-25, securing its status as a vital trade hub. The terminal set new records, driven by exceptional teamwork and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DP World Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) has reported significant growth in the fiscal year 2024-25, handling 1,497,228 TEUs. This marks an impressive increase of over 13 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring Mundra's expanding role in global trade logistics.

The terminal serviced 762 vessels during this period, a growth of 6.57 percent from the previous fiscal year, as detailed in a company statement. In March 2025, MICT recorded its highest-ever monthly volume, with 138,983 TEUs, surpassing the previous record set in January 2025.

Alok Mishra, CEO, Ports & Terminals at DP World Mundra, expressed pride in the terminal's performance, emphasizing the significance of this achievement for Mundra as a trade gateway. He praised the dedication of the terminal's teams in delivering exceptional efficiency and results.

