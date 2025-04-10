DP World Mundra Achieves Record-breaking Container Throughput

DP World Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) has reported significant growth in the fiscal year 2024-25, handling 1,497,228 TEUs. This marks an impressive increase of over 13 percent compared to the previous year, underscoring Mundra's expanding role in global trade logistics.

The terminal serviced 762 vessels during this period, a growth of 6.57 percent from the previous fiscal year, as detailed in a company statement. In March 2025, MICT recorded its highest-ever monthly volume, with 138,983 TEUs, surpassing the previous record set in January 2025.

Alok Mishra, CEO, Ports & Terminals at DP World Mundra, expressed pride in the terminal's performance, emphasizing the significance of this achievement for Mundra as a trade gateway. He praised the dedication of the terminal's teams in delivering exceptional efficiency and results.

(With inputs from agencies.)