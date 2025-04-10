Maharashtra's Public Transit Faces Financial Hurdles amid Subsidy Delays

Maharashtra's state-run public transport entity, MSRTC, is facing a financial crisis, reportedly due to delays in receiving government subsidies. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized the necessity for timely fund releases to alleviate the corporation's operational difficulties.

Sarnaik, addressing media in Palghar, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for prioritizing MSRTC in financial allocations. Currently, MSRTC operates a substantial fleet but aims to add 5,000 buses annually for five years.

Further addressing local issues, Sarnaik promised an independent RTO for Palghar and announced enhancements to regional bus facilities, indicating a broader strategy for improving Maharashtra's public transport framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)