Maharashtra's Public Transit Faces Financial Hurdles amid Subsidy Delays
Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik highlighted financial strains on the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) due to delayed subsidies. He stressed timely state funding is essential to mitigate losses, and plans to expand MSRTC's fleet are underway, amid initiatives to resolve regional transport issues.
Maharashtra's state-run public transport entity, MSRTC, is facing a financial crisis, reportedly due to delays in receiving government subsidies. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized the necessity for timely fund releases to alleviate the corporation's operational difficulties.
Sarnaik, addressing media in Palghar, confirmed that discussions are ongoing with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for prioritizing MSRTC in financial allocations. Currently, MSRTC operates a substantial fleet but aims to add 5,000 buses annually for five years.
Further addressing local issues, Sarnaik promised an independent RTO for Palghar and announced enhancements to regional bus facilities, indicating a broader strategy for improving Maharashtra's public transport framework.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- MSRTC
- finance
- subsidy
- transport
- buses
- Sarnaik
- Palghar
- Ajit Pawar
- Shiv Sena