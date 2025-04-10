Left Menu

India's Highway Ambitions: Outpacing the US in Madhya Pradesh

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Madhya Pradesh's highway network will surpass the US within two years. With Rs 3 lakh crore earmarked for infrastructure projects, the state embarks on rapid development. Gadkari emphasizes the pivotal role of infrastructure in driving economic progress and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is set to outshine the United States in terms of national highway infrastructure within the next two years, according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Speaking in Dhar, Gadkari revealed plans to complete infrastructure projects worth Rs 3 lakh crore within a year.

The ambitious development drive is part of an ongoing mission to transform the state's economy by enhancing its transport network. Gadkari, citing former US president John F Kennedy's observations on roads and prosperity, assured that his promises are firm, reflecting a dedication to fulfilling commitments.

Under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's leadership, Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a surge in development across various sectors, aided by the construction of roads, flyovers, and bridges. Gadkari's optimism aligns with a broader vision for India's road transport revolution, positioning the country as a global leader in connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

