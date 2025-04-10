Direct Selling Industry Surges to Rs 22,150 Crore in FY24
The direct selling industry in India experienced a growth of 4.04% in FY24, reaching Rs 22,150 crore. The industry, consisting of over 470 firms, saw an increase in active sellers to 88 lakh. Wellness and cosmetics continue to dominate sales, with Maharashtra as the top contributing state.
- Country:
- India
The direct selling industry in India marked a 4.04% year-on-year growth in FY24, with the industry's value reaching a significant Rs 22,150 crore, as highlighted in a report by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). Over the past five years, the industry has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15%.
Leading the sales categories, wellness and nutraceuticals made up 64.15% of the industry's revenue, followed by cosmetics and personal care, contributing 23.75%. Combined, these categories represented 87.9% of total sales, as reported by IDSA in collaboration with Ipsos Strategy3.
Geographically, Maharashtra topped regional contributions with 13% of total sales. Other notable states include West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The number of active direct sellers has surged to approximately 88 lakh, with a gender composition of 56% males and 44% females.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Direct Selling
- India
- IDSA
- growth
- sales
- wellness
- cosmetics
- Maharashtra
- active sellers
- industry report
ALSO READ
Birla Estates Marks Record Sales with Luxurious Gurugram Launch
Platform Ticket Sales and Tragedy at New Delhi Station
H&M Battles Slow Sales with Strategic Marketing and Celebrity Endorsements
H&M's Fashion Challenge: Struggles Amid Slow Sales Growth
Delhi Politics Heats Up Over 'Illegal' Meat Sales During Navratri