Left Menu

Direct Selling Industry Surges to Rs 22,150 Crore in FY24

The direct selling industry in India experienced a growth of 4.04% in FY24, reaching Rs 22,150 crore. The industry, consisting of over 470 firms, saw an increase in active sellers to 88 lakh. Wellness and cosmetics continue to dominate sales, with Maharashtra as the top contributing state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 16:29 IST
Direct Selling Industry Surges to Rs 22,150 Crore in FY24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The direct selling industry in India marked a 4.04% year-on-year growth in FY24, with the industry's value reaching a significant Rs 22,150 crore, as highlighted in a report by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). Over the past five years, the industry has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15%.

Leading the sales categories, wellness and nutraceuticals made up 64.15% of the industry's revenue, followed by cosmetics and personal care, contributing 23.75%. Combined, these categories represented 87.9% of total sales, as reported by IDSA in collaboration with Ipsos Strategy3.

Geographically, Maharashtra topped regional contributions with 13% of total sales. Other notable states include West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The number of active direct sellers has surged to approximately 88 lakh, with a gender composition of 56% males and 44% females.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025