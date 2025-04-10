Direct Selling Industry Surges to Rs 22,150 Crore in FY24

The direct selling industry in India marked a 4.04% year-on-year growth in FY24, with the industry's value reaching a significant Rs 22,150 crore, as highlighted in a report by the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). Over the past five years, the industry has achieved a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.15%.

Leading the sales categories, wellness and nutraceuticals made up 64.15% of the industry's revenue, followed by cosmetics and personal care, contributing 23.75%. Combined, these categories represented 87.9% of total sales, as reported by IDSA in collaboration with Ipsos Strategy3.

Geographically, Maharashtra topped regional contributions with 13% of total sales. Other notable states include West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The number of active direct sellers has surged to approximately 88 lakh, with a gender composition of 56% males and 44% females.

(With inputs from agencies.)