Negligence Under Scrutiny: Tragedy at Bullet Train Project Site

A contractor faces allegations of negligence after a 12-year-old boy drowned in a pit associated with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. The incident has sparked safety concerns, though project executives claim measures were in place. Authorities are probing the matter, urged on by local political leaders seeking justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A contractor has come under scrutiny following allegations of negligence after a 12-year-old boy tragically drowned in a construction pit related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The police registered a case against the contractor, citing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 for causing death by negligence.

NCP MP Suresh Mhatre raised concerns about the absence of barricades, a claim contested by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. They asserted that necessary safety measures were implemented, though an investigation continues. The company urges nearby residents to respect construction barriers.

The incident has intensified calls for accountability, with Mhatre visiting the victim's family and lobbying for stringent safety protocols. As the probe ensues, the NHSRCL has pledged full cooperation amidst allegations of negligence and belated efforts to amend safety oversights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

