Negligence Under Scrutiny: Tragedy at Bullet Train Project Site

A contractor has come under scrutiny following allegations of negligence after a 12-year-old boy tragically drowned in a construction pit related to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project in Bhiwandi, Thane district. The police registered a case against the contractor, citing Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 106 for causing death by negligence.

NCP MP Suresh Mhatre raised concerns about the absence of barricades, a claim contested by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. They asserted that necessary safety measures were implemented, though an investigation continues. The company urges nearby residents to respect construction barriers.

The incident has intensified calls for accountability, with Mhatre visiting the victim's family and lobbying for stringent safety protocols. As the probe ensues, the NHSRCL has pledged full cooperation amidst allegations of negligence and belated efforts to amend safety oversights.

