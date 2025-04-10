EU Freezes Retaliation for Trade Talks with Trump

The European Union's executive commission announced Thursday its decision to temporarily halt retaliation measures against the United States. This move mirrors President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on new tariffs placed on global trading partners and allows room for negotiating resolutions.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that the EU acknowledged Trump's temporary tariff suspension on $23 billion worth of US goods. She highlighted that the EU aims for negotiations leading to an amicable resolution. However, von der Leyen warned of countermeasures if discussions prove unsuccessful.

Although the EU remains the largest trading partner of the U.S., it has prepared a set of retaliatory tariffs on $23 billion of U.S. goods following Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The sought-after negotiations will ideally prevent damage from ensuing trade conflicts, with von der Leyen emphasizing strengthened European trade partnerships globally.

