Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Trade Gamble with China and Beyond

Following this week's tariff turbulence, President Donald Trump is set to redefine US trade objectives with up to 75 countries in upcoming negotiations.

Increased tariffs on Chinese goods and retaliatory measures by China have escalated tensions, despite a temporary easing that rallied financial markets midweek.

The administration is seeking bespoke trade agreements, targeting a reduced trade deficit and boosted domestic job growth, amidst ongoing tariff-induced economic challenges.

