Pioneers Unite: Sri Adhikari Brothers and Maruti Films Collaborate for 'Dhamaal 4'

Sri Adhikari Brothers and Maruti Films join forces for 'Dhamaal 4', merging expertise in Indian media and comedy to deliver a highly anticipated sequel. Spanning four decades, the media giant continues to expand its influence across varied entertainment sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:11 IST
Sri Adhikari Brothers associates with popular franchise "DHAMAAL 4". Image Credit: ANI
Sri Adhikari Brothers, a vanguard in Indian media, have announced a collaboration with Inder Kumar and Ashok Thakeria's Maruti Films to produce the next chapter in the favored Dhamaal series, 'Dhamaal 4'. With a promise to entertain, this partnership aims to create a film that resonates with audiences nationwide.

Established over four decades ago, Sri Adhikari Brothers has become a multifaceted entity in media, branching into broadcasting, film production, and digital platforms. The network, which boasts a rich library of over 6000 hours of content, has continuously adapted to new media opportunities, implementing expertise across all entertainment verticals.

Markand Adhikari expressed optimism regarding the partnership, anticipating multiple successful projects with Maruti Films, and emphasizing an enduring commitment to media innovation. He highlighted the anticipated success of 'Dhamaal 4', signaling a continued tradition of producing engaging comedic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

