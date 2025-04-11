Improving Occupational Safety in Sugarcane Sector: A New Training Initiative

In response to the need for improved technical capacity and enhanced workplace safety in the agro-industrial sector, the International Labour Organization (ILO), along with key sector stakeholders, has launched an initiative focused on strengthening occupational safety and health (OSH) in the sugarcane supply chain. This initiative is based on findings from a comprehensive study which analyzed the incentives and constraints related to OSH practices within the sector.

The study highlighted several important drivers for improving workplace safety in the sugarcane industry. Among the key incentives identified were the strong commitment of stakeholders throughout the supply chain, including suppliers, mill owners, and trade unions, to prioritizing OSH. In addition, the study pointed out that national and international client requirements, sustainability certifications, and the active presence of trade unions with established collective agreements were all key factors influencing the sector’s safety practices.

However, despite these incentives, the study revealed certain challenges that need to be addressed for OSH improvements to be fully realized. One of the primary obstacles was the need for legislative adaptation to better fit the specific needs of the agricultural context. Moreover, the study emphasized the importance of specialized technical training for workers, especially in high-risk field and harvest activities. Another significant challenge identified was the generational renewal of the workforce, which calls for a new approach to training, as younger generations join the sector and must be adequately equipped to manage safety concerns.

Key Findings from the Study

The study, which included an in-depth analysis of accident data, identified several high-risk areas in the sugarcane supply chain. These included manual and mechanical cane cutting, herbicide application, coupling and uncoupling of wagons, and harvester maintenance. In response, the ILO and its partners developed a roadmap to improve OSH conditions and strengthen both institutional and human capacities. This comprehensive roadmap is designed to address the challenges and opportunities identified in the study and to create long-term sustainable improvements in the sector’s safety standards.

Methodological Guides and Training Programme

As part of the initial steps in this effort, two methodological guides were developed, forming the foundation for a tripartite training programme aimed at improving the safety competencies of leaders and supervisors in high-risk activities. This training program targeted key risk areas identified in the study, including manual cane cutting, mechanical cane cutting, herbicide application, coupling and uncoupling of wagons, and harvester maintenance.

The training program was structured in four sessions across the northern and southern regions of Valle del Cauca, one of Colombia’s key sugarcane production areas. Over 200 participants, including representatives from Asocaña, the association of sugarcane producers, and 13 major sugar mills in the region, took part in the programme. The sugar mills involved included names like Manuelita, María Luisa, Providencia, Pichichí, Mayagüez, Riopaila, Castilla, Incauca, Cabaña, Occidente, Risaralda, San Carlos, and Carmelita.

Additionally, the training saw participation from national trade union centers, such as CUT, CTC, and CGT, as well as grassroots unions, public institutions, and the workers’ compensation administrator ARL Sura. Representatives from academic institutions also joined, recognizing the importance of bringing a scientific and research-driven perspective to the training content.

The training program ran during the first two weeks of April 2025, focusing on enhancing the skills and knowledge of those directly responsible for workplace safety, including supervisors and team leaders. By strengthening their capabilities in areas such as risk assessment and safety protocol enforcement, the programme aimed to create a ripple effect in improving OSH standards across the entire sugarcane production chain.

The Role of Trade Unions and Stakeholder Collaboration

The active participation of trade unions was a vital component of the initiative, as their involvement helps to ensure that the voices of workers are heard and that safety improvements are practical and relevant to the needs of the workforce. With the backing of major unions such as CUT, CTC, and CGT, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between employers and employees, fostering a collaborative approach to improving workplace safety standards.

Moreover, the close cooperation between the ILO, sugar mills, trade unions, public institutions, and academic institutions ensures that the initiative is grounded in practical realities while also benefiting from expert advice and research. By creating a space for dialogue and mutual learning, the initiative helps to build trust between stakeholders and fosters a culture of safety that extends beyond the training sessions.

Future Steps and Long-Term Impact

Looking ahead, the ILO and its partners aim to scale up the initiative and continue refining OSH practices within the sugarcane supply chain. The next steps include the rollout of additional training sessions targeting a broader audience, including field workers, and the expansion of the methodological guides to address other high-risk activities in the industry. Moreover, there will be a focus on developing more in-depth certification programs, aimed at improving safety skills for workers across the entire value chain.

The long-term goal is to create a sustainable culture of safety in the sugarcane sector, ensuring that workers are not only protected but also equipped with the knowledge and tools to manage risks effectively. By continuously strengthening technical capacities, adapting legislation to the agricultural context, and promoting collaboration between stakeholders, the initiative has the potential to transform the sector’s approach to occupational safety.

This initiative underscores the importance of a multi-stakeholder approach to improving OSH in high-risk industries like sugarcane production. By taking concrete steps to address the identified gaps in training, legislation, and workforce renewal, the ILO and its partners are paving the way for a safer, more sustainable future for workers in the agro-industrial sector.