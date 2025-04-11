Left Menu

India's Leap into Global R&D and AI Leadership

Debjani Ghosh, NITI Aayog fellow and former Nasscom president, emphasizes India's strategic need to enhance R&D capabilities in semiconductors and AI for global supply chain influence. Speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, she highlights India's potential as a major renewable energy source and AI talent hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:47 IST
Debjani Ghosh, a fellow at the NITI Aayog (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Debjani Ghosh, a distinguished fellow at NITI Aayog and former Nasscom president, highlighted the crucial opportunities awaiting India in a statement on Friday. Speaking to ANI at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit's sidelines, Ghosh emphasized the need for India to boost its R&D capabilities, particularly in disrupting strategic supply chains such as semiconductors and bioengineering.

Ghosh pointed out that these sectors have significant implications for security and computational advancements. With the rise of AI adoption, energy demands are expected to increase, and Ghosh envisions India becoming a leading supplier of renewable energy on the global stage.

She noted, "AI requires energy, and its demand will only grow. The world needs clean energy. Could India become the source code for clean and affordable energy globally?" Ghosh credited India's dynamic talent pool for AI growth and stressed the importance of human-centric AI development as the country positions itself as a leader in this domain. During a panel discussion at the Summit, she expressed concerns about the evolving AI landscape in India and the transformation of competition rules.

Reflecting on her extensive career, including notable milestones such as being the first woman to lead Intel's South Asia operations and serving as Nasscom's first female president, Ghosh remains optimistic. She believes India is well-placed to harness AI's potential and maintain itself as a 'talent nation.' Her insights underscore the evolving dynamics and competitive nature of the industry, calling for an adaptive approach to harness future opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

