India's Renewable Energy Push: A Call to Global Investors

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi at WEF 2026 encourages global investors to tap into India's burgeoning renewable energy sector. Highlighting India's progress in clean energy, he promotes investment in green hydrogen infrastructure and storage, underscoring the country's policy stability and substantial market demand by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:56 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi made a compelling case for global investors to consider India's renewable energy potential during his address at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos.

Presenting India as a stable and forward-looking destination for clean energy investment, the Minister highlighted the country's impressive achievements in non-fossil fuel capacity, standing at 267 GW as of December 2025. He emphasized India's ambitious clean energy targets for 2030, urging investors to seize the opportunity in one of the world's largest emerging energy markets requiring an estimated USD 300-350 billion capital by then.

During discussions with international investors, Joshi advocated for investments in green hydrogen infrastructure and emphasized the importance of states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in advancing the energy transition, demonstrating the country's commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

