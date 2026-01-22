Bihar's FutureSkills Revolution: BEU Joins Forces with NASSCOM

Bihar Engineering University (BEU) and the State Board of Technical Education (SBTE) have entered into a landmark agreement with NASSCOM to enrich students with industry-aligned skills. Officials confirmed that this initiative would enhance training through the 'FutureSkills Prime' program, supported by the central government.

The memorandum of understanding was executed in the presence of key stakeholders, including Science, Technology & Technical Education Minister Sunil Kumar. Kumar emphasized that partnerships like these effectively align academic curricula with industry requirements, providing students direct access to invaluable training in emerging technologies.

The digital format of FutureSkills Prime will break barriers by granting students from rural and remote areas the same level of training excellence enjoyed by their counterparts in urban centers. This collaboration ensures that students can access a wide array of courses, including AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and more, from their college campuses across Bihar.

