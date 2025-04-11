Left Menu

Bharat Mart: Revolutionizing Global Trade for Indian Businesses

DP World has started building Bharat Mart, a global trade marketplace in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone. Scheduled to open by 2026, it will serve Indian MSMEs with showrooms, warehousing, and dedicated spaces for women-led businesses, enhancing seamless trade access through nearby ports and airports.

Logistics leader DP World announced its latest ambitious venture, Bharat Mart, aimed at bridging trade opportunities for Indian enterprises at an international scale. Situated strategically in Dubai, the marketplace is set to facilitate an efficient trade environment.

The unveiling saw prominent figures such as Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed and India's Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal. The development, occupying 2.7 million sq ft, is expected to be fully operational by 2026, providing a pivotal platform for MSMEs from India to expand their global presence.

Located within the Jebel Ali Free Zone, the hub will encompass 1,500 showrooms and over 700,000 sq ft of warehousing, reinforcing its standing as a central trading point. Its proximity to key transport links promises seamless logistics solutions for businesses venturing into global markets.

