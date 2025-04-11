Left Menu

India Stands Firm on Trade Negotiations Amid US Tariff Pause

India, led by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, emphasizes prioritizing national interests in trade talks despite US tariff adjustments. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlights the challenges and urgency in securing deals with the US, amid a shifting global trade landscape and escalating US-China tariff tensions.

India Stands Firm on Trade Negotiations Amid US Tariff Pause
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India remains steadfast in ensuring its national interests in ongoing trade discussions, despite the United States pausing tariffs under President Donald Trump's administration. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal affirmed that India will proceed cautiously, prioritizing its people, during remarks at the Italy-India Business, Science, and Technology Forum.

Goyal emphasized that India avoids rushed negotiations, focusing instead on securing favorable terms. This stance comes as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Carnegie Global Technology Summit acknowledged a high degree of urgency in engaging with the US, noting a fundamentally changed global trade landscape.

Meanwhile, China retaliated against recent US tariffs, escalating import taxes on US goods to 125 percent. This move underscores the intricate dynamics of US-China trade relations and their broader implications for global economic engagements, highlighting the complex environment India navigates in trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

