Euro Zone Bonds Steady as Tariff Tensions Persist

Euro zone bond yields eased after a volatile week, amidst U.S.-China trade tension. German 10-year bonds stood firm despite a global selloff, with U.S. bond yields increasing. European finance ministers plan talks with Washington, and ECB policy meeting anticipates a rate cut amidst easing inflation in Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:39 IST
Euro zone bond yields saw a reprieve on Friday following a week of turbulence. A temporary pause in some of U.S. President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs provided little relief to the markets, which are still largely concerned about U.S.-China trade tensions threatening the global economy.

Amidst this backdrop, the German 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, reduced by 4.5 basis points to 2.539%. Notably, Germany's bond market remained stable, avoiding the global selloff observed earlier in the week, emphasizing its divergence from U.S. markets where yields climbed.

U.S.-China tariffs continue to weigh heavily on investors' minds, as demonstrated by Beijing's sharp increase in duties on American imports. European finance ministers plan to utilize the 90-day postponement of higher U.S. tariffs to pursue trade negotiations. The European Central Bank is scheduled for a critical policy meeting, with a potential quarter-point rate cut on the horizon.

