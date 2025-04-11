Euro Zone Bonds Steady as Tariff Tensions Persist

Euro zone bond yields saw a reprieve on Friday following a week of turbulence. A temporary pause in some of U.S. President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs provided little relief to the markets, which are still largely concerned about U.S.-China trade tensions threatening the global economy.

Amidst this backdrop, the German 10-year bond yield, a key benchmark for the euro zone, reduced by 4.5 basis points to 2.539%. Notably, Germany's bond market remained stable, avoiding the global selloff observed earlier in the week, emphasizing its divergence from U.S. markets where yields climbed.

U.S.-China tariffs continue to weigh heavily on investors' minds, as demonstrated by Beijing's sharp increase in duties on American imports. European finance ministers plan to utilize the 90-day postponement of higher U.S. tariffs to pursue trade negotiations. The European Central Bank is scheduled for a critical policy meeting, with a potential quarter-point rate cut on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)