Afreximbank Launches African Trade Centre in Abuja to Foster Pan-African Growth

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially inaugurated its first-ever Afreximbank African Trade Centre (AATC) in Abuja, Nigeria, marking the beginning of a transformative chapter for trade and investment in Africa. The grand opening ceremony, held today, underscored the strategic importance of the AATC as a key driver in enhancing intra-African trade, economic integration, and fostering investment opportunities across the continent.

Unveiling a Vision for Africa's Economic Future

The commissioning ceremony was attended by a distinguished array of political and business leaders from across the continent, including Hon. Dr. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, who represented the President of Nigeria, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. In his speech, Dr. Akume emphasized the historical significance of the AATC, calling it "a landmark project that embodies our shared commitment to advancing intra-African trade." He added that the AATC would serve as a crucial platform for trade facilitation, capacity building, and investment promotion—three essential pillars of Africa’s ongoing economic transformation.

“This centre is more than just a physical structure,” Dr. Akume remarked. “It represents the beginning of innovation, a hub for entrepreneurship, and a catalyst for sustainable development.” He further noted that the project aligns with Nigeria's broader economic goals, particularly in job creation, economic diversification, and regional integration, all key priorities under the Federal Government’s eight-point agenda.

A New Era of Trade and Investment

Afreximbank’s President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Prof. Benedict Oramah, also spoke at the event, reiterating the vital role the AATC will play in transforming Africa's trade landscape. Prof. Oramah highlighted that the Abuja AATC would serve as a regional hub for trade, with the ambition to expand the network to other regions across the continent and even the Caribbean.

“The Abuja AATC is the first of several African Trade Centres being developed across Africa and the Caribbean,” Prof. Oramah stated. “This centre will serve as a platform for regional integration and house Afreximbank's permanent regional office, marking the culmination of a vision that spans three decades.” He also outlined the multi-purpose objectives of the centre, including hosting a technology incubation hub, SME incubation facilities, a Digital Africa Trade Gateway, a conference and exhibition venue, and a business hotel.

Strengthening Regional and Global Ties

The commissioning ceremony saw a notable gathering of over 500 distinguished guests, including government officials, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across Africa and the Caribbean. These included Hon. William F. Duguid, Senior Minister from the Republic of Barbados, Hon. Sylvester Grisby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Liberia, and Hon. Adebayo Olawale Edun, Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy. The ceremony was also attended by prominent business figures such as Aliko Dangote, Founder and CEO of the Dangote Group, and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Transcorp Group.

The presence of such a distinguished group of leaders and entrepreneurs reflected the shared vision to enhance trade, investment, and economic growth in Africa. With the AATC as a catalyst, these leaders pledged to work collaboratively to unlock new economic opportunities across the continent.

A Modern Hub for African Business

The AATC in Abuja comprises two interconnected nine-storey towers. The first tower features A-grade commercial office spaces, a trade and exhibition centre, a conference centre, and facilities for a technology incubation hub and SME incubation centre. The second tower houses a 148-room business hotel, seminar and meeting rooms, a wellness centre, a restaurant, and various other amenities. The AATC is designed to offer a comprehensive ecosystem for trade and business activities, catering to the diverse needs of African enterprises and multinational corporations operating across the continent.

Moreover, the AATC building is expected to achieve a Gold and potentially Platinum Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). This certification would make the Abuja AATC one of the few environmentally sustainable buildings in Nigeria and West Africa, reflecting Afreximbank’s commitment to environmentally conscious infrastructure development.

A Global Vision with Regional Impact

The Abuja AATC is the first in a series of planned centres across the continent. Additional AATCs are being developed in key African cities, including Kampala, Uganda, Harare, Zimbabwe, Cairo, Egypt, Yaoundé, Cameroon, Tunis, Tunisia, and Kigali, Rwanda. Furthermore, Afreximbank has recently broken ground on a similar centre in Bridgetown, Barbados, which will be the first AATC outside of Africa.

Afreximbank intends to collaborate with economic development organizations and relevant institutions to create non-bank owned AATCs through franchising and licensing agreements. These centres will serve as vital trade hubs, connecting buyers, sellers, suppliers, service providers, and governments, while offering comprehensive support services for business and trade across the globe.

The Future of Africa’s Economic Integration

The opening of the Abuja AATC is part of Afreximbank’s broader mission to foster intra-African trade, enhance economic integration, and position Africa as a global economic powerhouse. With this initiative, Afreximbank continues to break down barriers, bridge financing gaps, and empower African businesses to compete on the global stage.

This landmark project is set to revolutionize Africa’s trade and investment ecosystem, creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and policymakers alike. As Afreximbank looks to replicate the success of the Abuja AATC in other parts of Africa and the Caribbean, it brings to fruition a bold vision for a more prosperous, integrated, and sustainable economic future for the entire African continent.