Sydney Tragedy: Father-Son Duo Behind Bondi Beach Attack

In a shocking revelation, a young man suspected of killing 15 people at Sydney's Bondi Beach participated in firearms training sessions in New South Wales, police documents disclose. The training was conducted alongside his father, and a controversial video explaining their motives was recorded.

Naveed Akram, 24, appeared via video link in a Sydney court after being treated in hospital. Police claim Akram and his father attempted to attack a Jewish event at Bondi Beach using four improvised explosive devices, which fortunately failed to detonate.

The attack culminated in police fatally shooting the older Akram, while the younger Akram now faces an array of charges, including 15 murder counts and acts of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)