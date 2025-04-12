Left Menu

Ashiana Housing Sees Decline in Quarter Sales Despite Record Annual Bookings

Ashiana Housing Ltd reported a 33% decline in fourth quarter sales bookings, dropping to Rs 574.73 crore from Rs 862.54 crore the previous year. However, the firm's annual sales bookings increased 8% in the last fiscal year, marking its highest-ever annual sales at Rs 1,936.75 crore.

Realty firm Ashiana Housing Ltd experienced a 33% drop in its sales bookings during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year, recording Rs 574.73 crore as compared to Rs 862.54 crore in the same period the previous year.

Despite the decline in quarterly figures, the company's annual sales bookings surged by 8%, reaching Rs 1,936.75 crore, the highest in its history, according to their regulatory filing on Friday.

The Delhi-based developer, known for its group housing projects and senior living homes, booked 597 units in Q4 FY25, an increase from 451 units in Q3 FY25, though still less than the 628 units in Q4 FY24.

