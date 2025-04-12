Tragic River Plunge: Five Missing in Uttarakhand SUV Accident

An SUV carrying a group of six fell into Uttarakhand's Alaknanda river, resulting in a grim search for five missing passengers. The accident took place near Bagwan village along the Badrinath National Highway early on Saturday morning.

Only one woman has been saved from the disaster, thanks to the combined efforts of the State Disaster Response Force and local police, who transported her to a hospital. Authorities report that the vehicle veered off course post wet conditions from overnight rain, or due to driver oversight.

Rescue teams, including SDRF deep divers from Dhalwala, are scouring the river's depths, striving to locate the missing victims. The vehicle was en route from Faridabad to Gauchar in Chamoli, but the precise trigger of the tragedy remains undetermined.

(With inputs from agencies.)