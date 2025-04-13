Left Menu

US Trade Policy Uncertainty Clouds Asian Growth Prospects

Uncertainty around US trade policy, especially tariffs, could undermine business confidence in Asia and impact growth negatively. Moody's predicts that economies like India might initially benefit but long-term investment shifts will take years. The pause on tariffs provides temporary relief, yet underlying risks persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 10:47 IST
  • India

Uncertainty surrounding US trade policies threatens to undermine business confidence and consumer sentiment in Asian nations, including India, affecting their growth prospects, according to Moody's Ratings.

A recent three-month postponement by US President Donald Trump on imposing reciprocal tariffs—excluding China—has provided temporary relief. However, ongoing tariff duties and trade tensions continue to be a significant concern for Asian economies.

Moody's Senior VP, Nicky Dang, warns that the escalation in US-China tensions could impair the region's growth, and uncertainties in trade policies will persist, leading to potential risks for business and consumer confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

