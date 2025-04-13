Left Menu

Rising Demand and Price Hikes: The Dynamics of India's Room Air Conditioner Market

Despite intermittent weather patterns slowing sales, India's room air conditioner market anticipates double-digit growth due to rising temperatures. Companies, including Blue Star, Samsung, and Haier, are implementing price hikes to offset raw material and currency cost fluctuations. The market remains heavily reliant on imports amidst ongoing tariff tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 15:25 IST
Rising Demand and Price Hikes: The Dynamics of India's Room Air Conditioner Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian room air conditioner market is experiencing a slowdown in sales due to intermittent rainfall in southern India and recent thunderstorms in northern and eastern regions. Despite this, industry experts forecast double-digit growth for the sector, driven by predictions of an intense summer and heightened demand for cooling solutions.

Major RAC manufacturers, including Blue Star, Samsung, and Haier, are responding to increasing raw material and currency exchange costs by raising prices by up to 5%. This move comes as the industry grapples with macroeconomic volatility and a dependence on imported components, particularly from China.

Industry leaders remain optimistic about the upcoming sales season, with expectations for significant growth due to rising temperatures and increased consumer demand for energy-efficient, heavy-duty air conditioning units. The ongoing tariff standoff between the US and China adds a layer of complexity to the market's outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025