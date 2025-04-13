Challenges in the India-US Zero-for-Zero Tariff Strategy

India and the United States are in the process of negotiating a bilateral trade agreement, aiming to double their trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030. However, sources indicate that a 'zero-for-zero' tariff strategy is unlikely due to differing economic development levels of the two nations.

Trade experts have suggested this strategy to address reciprocal tariff hikes by the US. While feasible between the US and the EU due to similar development levels, Indian officials argue it's impractical given the current economic disparity.

The ongoing discussions focus on sector-specific agreements, targeting concessions in specific industries. The US seeks cuts in sectors like industrial goods and agriculture, while India may pursue reductions in labor-intensive industries. The negotiations aim to build a comprehensive 'package' deal rather than isolated tariff eliminations.

