Political Clash Over Economic Credit in Karnataka

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya criticized Congress leaders for claiming credit for investments in Karnataka, despite previously criticizing the Indian economy. Siroya highlighted the importance of Narendra Modi's government in creating a positive investment climate and questioned the Congress's approach during Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya took a swipe at Congress leaders on Saturday for attempting to claim credit for recent investments in Karnataka, despite their earlier critical stance on the Indian economy. This statement comes amid a political feud between the BJP and the ruling Congress over investment inflows and economic governance in the state.

In a social media post, Siroya highlighted that Congress leaders, who had previously questioned the state of the Indian economy, were now seeking to take credit for investment announcements in Karnataka. He pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had previously endorsed negative statements about India's economy and criticized Congress for their current stance.

Siroya credited the NDA government and Prime Minister Modi for creating a conducive investment climate in India, noting that past policies had consistently promoted technology in Karnataka. He criticized Congress for losing investments to neighboring states and argued that stability and investment in India were due to the Modi-led government.

