NCRTC Pushes Forward with First Trial Runs on New Delhi-Meerut Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched trial runs for trains between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations, as per an official statement.

The first trial, conducted on Saturday night, saw a Namo Bharat train make its way at a minimal speed to test the signalling system's synergy with train operations. The assessment will analyze how well the train integrates with sub-systems such as tracks, platform screen doors, and the overhead power network.

Upcoming high-speed trials will further test the infrastructure. Key construction tasks included a challenging 1.3-kilometre bridge over the Yamuna, alongside necessary infrastructure to connect with major transport hubs like the Delhi Metro's Pink Line and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)