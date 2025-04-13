Left Menu

NCRTC Pushes Forward with First Trial Runs on New Delhi-Meerut Corridor

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has initiated trial runs between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan, testing the train’s compatibility with key subsystems. The section includes a 1.3-kilometre bridge over the Yamuna. Once complete, the corridor will provide efficient train services between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched trial runs for trains between New Ashok Nagar and Sarai Kale Khan stations, as per an official statement.

The first trial, conducted on Saturday night, saw a Namo Bharat train make its way at a minimal speed to test the signalling system's synergy with train operations. The assessment will analyze how well the train integrates with sub-systems such as tracks, platform screen doors, and the overhead power network.

Upcoming high-speed trials will further test the infrastructure. Key construction tasks included a challenging 1.3-kilometre bridge over the Yamuna, alongside necessary infrastructure to connect with major transport hubs like the Delhi Metro's Pink Line and Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station.

