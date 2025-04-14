Nigeria’s Ambassador Abdulhamid Takes Helm of WTO Services Talks Ahead of MC14

WTO members have officially appointed Ambassador Adamu Mohammed Abdulhamid of Nigeria as Chair of the Special Session of the Council for Trade in Services (CTS SS), a crucial body responsible for steering multilateral negotiations on trade in services under the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework. His appointment, endorsed earlier by the General Council on 18 February 2025, was formalized during a meeting of the Council this week.

Ambassador Abdulhamid succeeds Ambassador Zhanar Aitzhan of Kazakhstan, who served with distinction from 2018 through the 13th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13), which took place in February and March 2024. In his remarks, the newly appointed Chair praised Ambassador Aitzhan’s leadership, stating that her guidance laid a solid foundation for ongoing and future discussions on liberalizing the global services sector.

Deputy Director-General Johanna Hill extended her congratulations to Ambassador Abdulhamid, highlighting his deep experience in diplomacy and trade. “With his significant experience in diplomacy and trade policy, as well as his leadership in different WTO bodies, I am confident that Ambassador Abdulhamid will guide the work of the Special Session with great skill and efficiency,” she said.

Reinvigorating Global Services Negotiations

The CTS SS is the primary negotiating arm of the Council for Trade in Services, established under the General Agreement on Trade in Services (GATS), which is part of the WTO's founding Marrakesh Agreement. Its mandate includes pursuing progressive liberalization of trade in services through rounds of negotiations reflecting the evolving priorities of WTO members.

In his inaugural address as Chair, Ambassador Abdulhamid underscored the critical importance of the services sector in today’s global economy. “From my personal experience, I have come to appreciate that services are fundamental for economic development,” he said. “The current international environment is challenging, but it is important to consider that services now represent the larger part of our economies and account for an increasingly significant share of world trade.”

He acknowledged that while geopolitical and economic uncertainties persist, WTO members must maintain a long-term vision. “Despite current challenges, we must remain focused on what we want to achieve in this organization and the value it can deliver for all members,” he added.

A Mandate for Progress

The Chair reiterated the “built-in agenda” enshrined in Article XIX of the GATS, which calls for successive rounds of negotiations to deepen liberalization commitments in services trade. He also pointed to the recent momentum created by the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi, where ministers collectively emphasized the need to revitalize discussions within both the regular and special sessions of the Council.

The Ministerial Declaration from MC13 recognized the pivotal role of services in enhancing global economic resilience and development, urging members to explore pathways to greater openness in areas such as digital services, finance, telecommunications, health, and professional services.

Preparing for MC14

Looking ahead, Ambassador Abdulhamid emphasized the limited time before the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14), scheduled for early 2026. “As ministers will meet at MC14 in less than a year, now is the time to reflect and exchange on the path forward,” he stated. He announced his intention to initiate informal consultations with member delegations over the coming weeks to gather input on priorities, ideas, and approaches for revitalizing the work program.

These consultations aim to assess members’ readiness to make new or improved commitments, identify emerging issues in the global services landscape, and establish practical goals in anticipation of MC14. Key areas expected to feature in these dialogues include transparency in services regulation, digitalization of service delivery, capacity building for developing countries, and the role of services in climate action and sustainability.

A Development-Focused Vision

As the first Nigerian to chair the CTS SS, Ambassador Abdulhamid brings a strong development-oriented perspective to the role. Throughout his diplomatic career, he has consistently advocated for the interests of developing and least-developed countries (LDCs) in global trade negotiations. His appointment is seen by many as a positive step toward ensuring that the benefits of services liberalization are equitably shared among all WTO members.

Several delegations welcomed his appointment with expressions of support and optimism. “We look forward to working with Ambassador Abdulhamid to chart a course that is inclusive and responsive to today’s economic realities,” one delegate remarked.

Ambassador Abdulhamid closed the meeting with a call for unity and renewed purpose. “Let us seize this opportunity to inject fresh energy into our discussions. The work of this Council is vital—not only for trade but for sustainable development, job creation, and innovation worldwide,” he said.

His leadership is expected to be instrumental in reinvigorating the WTO’s services agenda and building the momentum needed for concrete deliverables at MC14.

