Left Menu

Safety Neglect Fuels Tragedy at Nagpur Aluminium Factory

A tragic blast at MMP Aluminium Industries in Nagpur's Umred MIDC claimed five lives due to safety lapses. A case has been filed against three officials for negligence, as workers lacked protective equipment and proper training. Two more workers remain in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 14-04-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 12:58 IST
Safety Neglect Fuels Tragedy at Nagpur Aluminium Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident that has highlighted glaring safety oversights, a blast at a Nagpur aluminium manufacturing facility last week resulted in five fatalities. The catastrophe has prompted legal action against three company officials, the local police confirmed on Monday.

The blast, which occurred on April 11 at MMP Aluminium Industries situated in Umred MIDC, Maharashtra, involved five young workers, all aged between 20 and 25, who tragically lost their lives. Two additional employees suffered severe burn injuries and are currently receiving critical care at a local private hospital.

An investigative report by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) exposed that the factory failed to provide essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and neglected to offer safety training to new employees. Legal charges under multiple sections, including negligence, have been filed against two managers and a safety in-charge, while an investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025