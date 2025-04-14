Safety Neglect Fuels Tragedy at Nagpur Aluminium Factory

In a tragic incident that has highlighted glaring safety oversights, a blast at a Nagpur aluminium manufacturing facility last week resulted in five fatalities. The catastrophe has prompted legal action against three company officials, the local police confirmed on Monday.

The blast, which occurred on April 11 at MMP Aluminium Industries situated in Umred MIDC, Maharashtra, involved five young workers, all aged between 20 and 25, who tragically lost their lives. Two additional employees suffered severe burn injuries and are currently receiving critical care at a local private hospital.

An investigative report by the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) exposed that the factory failed to provide essential Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and neglected to offer safety training to new employees. Legal charges under multiple sections, including negligence, have been filed against two managers and a safety in-charge, while an investigation continues.

