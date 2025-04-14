Left Menu

Volkswagen's Strategic Move Amidst Tariff Tensions

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India addresses recent U.S. tariff pauses, seeing potential long-term opportunities despite initial challenges. A Rs 11,000-crore tax controversy looms, as their latest Tiguan R-Line SUV debuts at Rs 49 lakh. The company underlines commitment to free trade amidst evolving international economic landscapes.

Volkswagen's Strategic Move Amidst Tariff Tensions
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has voiced its stance on the recent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration, despite their 90-day pause for non-retaliating countries. While not in favor, the company sees potential long-term benefits for industries, including those in India, within the evolving international trade scenario.

The group's launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line at Rs 49 lakh marks a pivotal moment for the brand in India. At the launch, Managing Director Piyush Arora emphasized their commitment to free trade and technology transfer, amidst ongoing tariff-related uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, accused of customs duty fraud worth Rs 11,000 crore, contends with regulatory compliance issues. The company's strategy on imports, challenged by the Indian Customs, is under judicial review, highlighting broader complexities in global trade regulations.

