Parag Satpute to Lead Greaves Cotton as New MD & CEO

Greaves Cotton Ltd has appointed Parag Satpute as its new Managing Director and Group CEO, taking over from Arup Basu. Satpute, with three decades of experience in the mobility and manufacturing sectors, will focus on expanding Greaves' engineering, retail, and technology divisions to drive growth.

Updated: 14-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 18:55 IST
Greaves Cotton Ltd has appointed Parag Satpute as its new Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Arup Basu who is set to depart by May 2025. This strategic move was announced on Monday as part of the firm's ongoing efforts to enhance its leadership.

In his capacity as MD and Group CEO, Satpute will steer operations and strategic directions at Greaves Engineering, Greaves Retail, Greaves Technologies, and Excel Controlinkage Pvt Ltd. His extensive background includes roles at Bridgestone Mobility Solutions and Sandvik, where he held senior leadership positions.

Satpute's appointment aims to leverage his nearly three decades of experience to expand and strengthen Greaves' business across various sectors. His leadership is expected to drive innovation and growth with an emphasis on mobility and manufacturing advancements, according to a company statement.

