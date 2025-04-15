Trump's Tarif-fic Moves: Auto Industry Faces Another Shift

In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump on Monday suggested that he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from previously imposed tariffs. This pause aims to give car manufacturers time to realign their supply chains, hinting at a softer approach in America's ongoing trade war.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump voiced that automobile companies needed additional time to shift production from countries like Canada and Mexico to the United States. Industry representatives, such as Matt Blunt of the American Automotive Policy Council, have echoed Trump's sentiment, stressing the importance of boosting domestic production.

Trump's fluctuating stance on tariffs has injected uncertainty into financial markets. Despite a temporary reprieve for electronics, Apple's shares fluctuated as investors remain wary of potential tariff impacts. Trade talks continue on various fronts, including EU negotiations, as shifting policies cast a shadow of unpredictability over global economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)