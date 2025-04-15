Left Menu

DEKRA Accelerates Growth Amidst Global Uncertainty in 2024

DEKRA experienced significant growth in 2024, achieving a 4.7% revenue increase and expanding its workforce by 800 employees. The company's strategic focus on megatrends like Future Mobility and AI has bolstered its resilience in an unpredictable economic landscape, reaffirming its standing as a leader in testing and certification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stuttgart | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

DEKRA has defied economic and geopolitical challenges to achieve impressive growth in 2024. Global revenues rose by 4.7% to €4.29 billion, with core business revenues seeing a 7% uptick. Meanwhile, EBIT increased by 4.2%, reaching €266 million, and the company's EBITDA grew by 5.4%, totaling €480.1 million. Additionally, DEKRA expanded its workforce by 800 employees, underscoring its commitment to growth despite turbulent times.

According to DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz, the company's focus on Future Mobility, Sustainability, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence through its 'Strategy 2025' has been a crucial factor in securing its economic success. Zurkiewicz highlighted the importance of these megatrends in navigating the year's challenges successfully. Speaking at the company's Annual Press Conference in Stuttgart, Zurkiewicz affirmed DEKRA's strategy as a lynchpin in its continued revenue and earnings growth.

DEKRA CFO and Human Resources director Wolfgang Linsenmaier praised the strength of the company's business model, citing the expansion of DEKRA's core employee base as significant evidence of resilience. Founded in 1925, DEKRA has cemented its role as a leading global provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, continuing its legacy of promoting safety and sustainability worldwide. For more information, visit DEKRA's official website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

