AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive
Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, urges nationwide support for the HPV vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cervical cancer, a leading cause of death among Indian women, is preventable with the HPV vaccine, which offers protection for girls aged 9-14, significantly reducing the disease burden.
In a strong call to action, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has rallied parents, educators, community figures, and health professionals nationwide to endorse the newly launched HPV vaccination campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Dr Srinivas hailed the initiative as a transformative step in India's public health efforts, emphasizing its potential to save thousands of lives. Cervical cancer remains a prominent cause of cancer-related deaths among Indian women, largely preventable through the administration of the scientifically validated HPV vaccine.
The drive focuses on vaccinating girls aged 9 to 14, offering powerful protection and contributing to a resilient healthcare system. Dr Srinivas underscored the importance of collective efforts to ensure every eligible girl receives this crucial, life-saving vaccine, envisioning a future free from cervical cancer as a public health threat in India.
