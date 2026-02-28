Left Menu

AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive

Dr M Srinivas, Director of AIIMS Delhi, urges nationwide support for the HPV vaccination drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Cervical cancer, a leading cause of death among Indian women, is preventable with the HPV vaccine, which offers protection for girls aged 9-14, significantly reducing the disease burden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:41 IST
AIIMS Director Champions Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive
Dr M Srinivas
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong call to action, AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas has rallied parents, educators, community figures, and health professionals nationwide to endorse the newly launched HPV vaccination campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Srinivas hailed the initiative as a transformative step in India's public health efforts, emphasizing its potential to save thousands of lives. Cervical cancer remains a prominent cause of cancer-related deaths among Indian women, largely preventable through the administration of the scientifically validated HPV vaccine.

The drive focuses on vaccinating girls aged 9 to 14, offering powerful protection and contributing to a resilient healthcare system. Dr Srinivas underscored the importance of collective efforts to ensure every eligible girl receives this crucial, life-saving vaccine, envisioning a future free from cervical cancer as a public health threat in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

AERB Greenlights New Construction at Kaiga Nuclear Plant

 India
2
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Kerala-Gulf Flight Operations

 India
3
U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

U.N. Urgency: Addressing the Middle East Escalation

 Global
4
Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

Coordinated Strikes: A Tactical Blow to Iranian Leadership

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026