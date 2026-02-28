Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Prompts Urgent Aviation Safety Measures

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report on the Baramati plane crash, which claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, emphasizes the need for stricter adherence to standard operating procedures during VFR flights at uncontrolled airfields.

Updated: 28-02-2026 19:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:40 IST
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its initial report on the tragic Baramati plane crash, urging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to enforce stricter protocols for operators flying under Visual Flight Rules (VFR) to uncontrolled airfields. This comes in response to the death of five individuals, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in the crash of a Learjet near Baramati.

The AAIB's 22-page report outlines interim safety recommendations to prevent future incidents. The report stresses the importance of adhering to standard operating procedures and suggests DGCA issue directives ensuring operators fly only when weather conditions meet prescribed standards.

With the aircraft, bearing clearance issues and poor visibility, crashing after failing to confirm landing instructions, concerns were raised about aerodrome operation. The tragedy highlights the urgent need for enhanced safety measures at uncontrolled airfields.

