Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

In a surprising discovery, the Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered Rs 1.75 crore from two passengers on the Akal Takht Express at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Railway Station in Chandauli. The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday, prompting an investigation by law enforcement officials.

The two individuals, identified as Ritesh (38) and Prignesh (40), both hailing from Lucknow, were found behaving suspiciously. Upon searching their luggage, authorities discovered bundles of Rs 500 notes. While the duo claimed the money belonged to their diamond and jewellery business, they failed to produce adequate documentation to support their assertion.

Police suspect the cash could be connected to hawala operations and have requested the pair to provide necessary documents. Failure to do so may result in the cash being confiscated by the Income Tax Department, as investigations into the source and purpose of the funds continue.

