Benfica Fans Suspended for Racist Behavior

Five Benfica fans face suspension following allegations of racist behavior during a Champions League match against Real Madrid. The club opened disciplinary proceedings against these members, who might face expulsion after preliminary findings revealed inappropriate actions incompatible with Benfica's principles.

Television footage displayed some fans making offensive gestures after Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory, compelling the match to be halted for nearly 10 minutes. This pause followed Vinícius Júnior's accusation against Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni for a racially charged insult after the Brazilian ace scored.

Despite Prestianni's denial of any racist comments, UEFA provisionally suspended him from the second leg of the match in Madrid. Real Madrid triumphed 2-1, with Vinícius contributing to the score sheet and advancing the team to the round of 16 in the European competition.