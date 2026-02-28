Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns
Saudi Arabia confirmed an attack by Iran on its capital, Riyadh, and its eastern region. According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry statement, these attacks were addressed, but further details remain undisclosed. This development heightens regional tensions as both nations navigate a fragile geopolitical landscape.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:42 IST
Saudi Arabia officially announced on Saturday that Iran launched an attack targeting Riyadh and the country's eastern regions.
The statement, issued by the Saudi Foreign Ministry, said that actions were taken to address the incident. However, the ministry withheld additional details regarding the precise nature of the response or the damage incurred.
This incident marks a significant escalation in regional hostilities, potentially affecting international diplomatic relations and regional stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia say Iran launched a 'blatant and cowardly' attack on Riyadh and eastern region that it repelled, reports AP.
Congress Calls for Action Amid Middle East Escalation
India urges all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, prioritise safety of civilians: MEA on hostile situation in Middle-East.
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation
Russia's Foreign Ministry condemns US-Israel strikes on Iran as 'pre-planned and unprovoked act of armed aggression,' reports AP.