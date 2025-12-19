Nitin Nabin Leads Strategic Meeting to Strengthen BJP

Nitin Nabin, the newly appointed national working president of BJP, convened his first official meeting with the party's national general secretaries. Held at the BJP headquarters, the discussion aimed at reinforcing the party's organizational framework and strategizing for future initiatives.

Attendees included notable figures such as B L Santhosh, Shiv Prakash, and several other key general secretaries. The meeting marked a significant moment as Nabin steps into a prominent leadership role, with expectations of succeeding J P Nadda as the national president.

The party emphasized the importance of cohesion and dedication among its members in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, focusing particularly on enhancing the party's strength and forthcoming programs.

