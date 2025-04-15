Delhi CM Unveils Much-Awaited Family Film 'Tomchi'

Delhi's cinematic and political worlds converged recently as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the poster of the eagerly anticipated family movie 'Tomchi.' Held at her office, the event marked the film's imminent nationwide release, featuring prominent figures from both cinema and politics, underscoring the film's cultural significance.

Esteemed actors Manoj Bakshi and Narendra Bedi joined Producer-Director Rajesh Gupta at the launch, showcasing the collaborative spirit behind 'Tomchi.' The film boasts a remarkable lineup with stars such as Rati Agnihotri and Upasana Singh, promising to deliver a film that appeals to all ages through its emotive storytelling.

'Tomchi,' a tale of six mischievous children and their adventures with a dog, offers a blend of humor and heartfelt messages. As the film gears up for its release on May 23, 2025, it is set to capture audiences with its emotional depth, portrayed vividly through the performance of its talented cast and the music of Kailash Kher.

(With inputs from agencies.)