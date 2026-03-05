Left Menu

Delhi's Cinematic Horizons Expand with IFFD

The Delhi government is launching the International Film Festival Delhi, seeking submissions from filmmakers worldwide. Extended submission deadlines reflect high interest. The festival will feature segments like 'Rough Cuts' and 'Viewing Room', providing mentorship and networking opportunities for creators in the vibrant city of Delhi.

The Delhi government has announced the inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD), opening a platform for filmmakers worldwide. The festival, held from March 25 to 31, aims to position Delhi as a global cinema hub.

Initially set to close on March 3, the film submission deadline has been extended to March 10, drawing enthusiastic responses from creators in India and abroad. The festival will include segments such as 'Rough Cuts' and 'Viewing Room', catering to projects in various completion stages.

Highlights of the festival include mentorship schemes, networking opportunities, and workshops for aspiring filmmakers and writers. Industry professionals such as festival programmers and distributors will be provided dedicated viewing terminals. The festival will also feature a 'Pitch Your Idea' segment for presenting film and web series concepts before potential investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

