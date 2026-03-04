Red Lorry Film Festival: Celebrating the Enchantment of French Cinema

The upcoming Red Lorry Film Festival is poised to highlight the enduring power and influence of French-language cinema. Showcasing a mix of contemporary and classic films, the festival will run from March 13 to 15, taking place primarily at INOX Maison, Jio World Drive Plaza, with additional screenings at select theaters.

Festival highlights include the crime-drama 'Case 137', 'The Piano Accident', and 'Nino', among others, covering a wide range of genres. Organized by BookMyShow, the festival is supported by the French Embassy and Alliance Française Bombay, emphasizing French cinema as a cultural bridge.

French cinema's vivid storytelling, highlighted by films like 'The Residence' and 'Furcy', promises to resonate with the Indian audience. Featuring over 120 films, Red Lorry Film Festival embodies the artistic and emotional depth of French filmmaking, set to inspire with its bold narratives and human stories.

