Economic Shifts: Inflation Dips, Markets Surge, and Trade Balances

In March, India's retail inflation dropped to its lowest in nearly six years, reaching 3.34%, driven mostly by reduced food prices. This decline raises expectations for a potential rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India, which aims to maintain inflation below a 4% target.

Wholesale inflation also saw a decrease, reaching 2.05% as food items including vegetables and potatoes became cheaper, as per recent government data. Meanwhile, India's exports had a marginal boost of 0.7% increasing to USD 41.97 billion in March, though the trade deficit widened to USD 21.54 billion.

Reflecting a global market rally, India's equity indices surged over 2%, buoyed by US President Trump's tariff policy adjustments on electronics. Concurrently, the Indian rupee gained 30 paise against the US dollar amid ongoing global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)